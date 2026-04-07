Seven Arrested for Vote Buying in Kyustendil

Seven people have been detained during a police operation targeting electoral offences in Kyustendil. The detainees are from Sofia and Blagoevgrad.

The operation was launched after police in Kyustendil received a report that money was being offered in a café in the “Iztok” district in exchange for individuals casting their votes in the upcoming elections in favour of a specific political party.

During the inspection, various sums of money were found on each of those detained, with a total value of €2,900.

The individuals were detained under police order, and the Prosecutor's Office has been notified.