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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

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Seven Arrested for Vote Buying in Kyustendil

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Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
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полицията софия задържа двама мъже чиито домове намерени 500 електронни цигари тютюн без бандерол

Seven people have been detained during a police operation targeting electoral offences in Kyustendil. The detainees are from Sofia and Blagoevgrad.

The operation was launched after police in Kyustendil received a report that money was being offered in a café in the “Iztok” district in exchange for individuals casting their votes in the upcoming elections in favour of a specific political party.

During the inspection, various sums of money were found on each of those detained, with a total value of €2,900.

The individuals were detained under police order, and the Prosecutor's Office has been notified.

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