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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Significant Cold Snap, Rain and Mountain Snow Expected Later in the Week

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Cloud will begin to increase from the south-west during the night, while the eastern half of the country will remain mostly clear, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Conditions will be nearly calm.

By morning, visibility may be reduced in places across the eastern regions and along the Danube. Minimum temperatures will range between −2°C and 3°C, with around 0°C in Sofia.

Tomorrow, March 17, cloud will be extensive across much of the country. During the afternoon, scattered showers are expected in places, mainly in the mountainous areas of western Bulgaria. At higher elevations, these will fall as snow. A moderate easterly wind will develop. Maximum temperatures will reach 10°C to 15°C, with around 12°C in Sofia.

Atmospheric pressure is slightly below the monthly average and will remain largely unchanged.

Black Sea Coast
Before midday, patchy low cloud and reduced visibility are expected in some areas. Through the day, cloud will often be considerable. A moderate east-south-easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will range between 8°C and 10°C.
Sea water temperatures are 7°C to 9°C, with slight sea conditions (around sea state 2).

Mountains
Conditions will be mostly cloudy. In the afternoon, rain showers are expected across the mountain ranges of western Bulgaria, turning to snow above around 1,300 metres. Winds will be moderate and occasionally strong from the east.
Maximum temperatures will be around 7°C at 1,200 metres and −1°C at 2,000 metres.

Outlook for Midweek
On Wednesday, skies will remain mostly cloudy with occasional light rain, and snow in the mountains. Winds will be moderate, becoming temporarily strong in the Danube Plain and eastern Bulgaria, from the east-north-east. Colder air will move in, and temperatures will begin to fall, with maximums between 7°C and 12°C and minimums between 0°C and 5°C.

On Thursday, it will be overcast with widespread rain, and snow in the mountains. By evening, as temperatures continue to drop, rain in the Pre-Balkan region and the higher plains will begin to turn to snow. It will remain windy, with maximum temperatures generally between 4°C and 9°C, while minimum temperatures will change little.

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