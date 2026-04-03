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Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

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Significant Warming and Sunny Weather Expected in the New Week

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Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
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съществено затопляне слънчево време новата седмица
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After several days of unseasonably cool and rainy weather, a marked warming and more sunshine are expected towards the end of this week and especially at the beginning of the next. Overnight and tomorrow, however, rain will continue in many parts of the country.

Minimum temperatures on Saturday will range between 4°C and 9°C, around 5°C in Sofia, while maximum temperatures will be between 12°C and 17°C, about 13°C in the capital. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-west, and from the north in eastern Bulgaria. By the evening, cloud cover over north-western Bulgaria will begin to break up and decrease.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will remain cloudy with rain in many areas. A moderate north-easterly wind will blow, and maximum temperatures will range from 11°C to 14°C.

In the mountains, there will also be precipitation, with the rain–snow line at around 1,500 metres. Winds will be temporarily strong from the north-north-east.

Windy conditions are also expected over the British Isles, with rain and snow in Scotland. Rain and snow will fall across the Scandinavian Peninsula. Showers are forecast in Central Europe, as well as in the southern parts of the Apennines. Precipitation will continue across the Balkans, but only in the southern and eastern parts of the peninsula.

In Bulgaria on Sunday, light rain will still fall before midday in southern and mountainous regions, but cloud cover will quickly decrease there during the second half of the day.

During the first days of the new week, conditions will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer, with maximum temperatures in most parts of the country ranging between 17°C and 22°C. On Wednesday, colder air will begin to move in from the north, bringing showers and thunderstorms to many areas and leading to a drop in daytime temperatures.


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