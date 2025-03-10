НОВИНИ
Sofia Airport named the best in Europe for passenger satisfaction in 2024

Снимка: BTA/archive
от БНТ
16:59, 10.03.2025
Sofia Airport "Vasil Levski" has been awarded the prestigious "Best Airport in Europe with 5 to 15 Million Passengers" for passenger satisfaction in 2024 by ACI World and Amadeus. This major recognition is the result of passenger feedback and confirms the high level of service, acknowledging the continuous efforts to enhance the passenger experience made by the airport operator, SOF Connect, the capital's airport said on March 10.

“This award is proof of our commitment to our passengers and our ambition to provide exceptional service. We have invested significant efforts in modernising the airport, digitalising services, and improving passenger comfort. This high rating from our passengers motivates us to continue with even greater ambition and dedication,” said Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect.

Over the past three years, SOF Connect has implemented numerous initiatives aimed at improving the passenger experience – from modernising terminals and improving cleanliness to facilitating orientation and expediting security checks. These efforts contribute to creating a more pleasant airport experience for millions of passengers each year.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards are presented by the Airports Council International (ACI World) in partnership with Amadeus and are regarded as the leading standard for quality in the aviation industry. These awards are based on the world’s largest survey of passenger satisfaction, which gathers impressions from over 400 airports in 110 countries worldwide. The aim of the survey is to determine passenger satisfaction during their airport stay and to provide guidance for improving services and operations to meet customer expectations.

In 2024, nearly 700,000 surveys were completed as part of the ASQ program, with a record 181 ASQ awards presented to 95 airports worldwide. The official ASQ Awards ceremony will take place on 10 September 2025, during the ACI World Airport Experience Summit in Guangzhou, China. The event will bring together leading representatives from the aviation industry to discuss the future of the airport sector and innovations in passenger services.

With this award, Sofia Airport "Vasil Levski" strengthens its position as a key aviation hub in the region, focused on innovation, convenience, and high-quality services.

