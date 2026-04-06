Sofia District Prosecutor's Office Urges Urgent Update to Drug Laws Amid Rise in Synthetic Substances

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has called for an urgent update of the lists of controlled narcotic substances and the introduction of a modern legal framework.

Authorities warn of a dangerous trend linked to the rapid emergence of new synthetic drugs on the market, including GHB – often referred to as a “date rape drug” – as well as Fentanyl and other designer opioids.

The first case in Bulgaria involving the use of GHB is the so-called “Hasardzhiev” sexual abuse scandal. A total of 17 charges have been brought against a group linked to a former head of the National Patients Organisation.