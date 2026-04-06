Sofia District Prosecutor's Office Urges Urgent Update to Drug Laws Amid Rise in Synthetic Substances

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has called for an urgent update of the lists of controlled narcotic substances and the introduction of a modern legal framework.
Authorities warn of a dangerous trend linked to the rapid emergence of new synthetic drugs on the market, including GHB – often referred to as a “date rape drug” – as well as Fentanyl and other designer opioids.
The first case in Bulgaria involving the use of GHB is the so-called “Hasardzhiev” sexual abuse scandal. A total of 17 charges have been brought against a group linked to a former head of the National Patients Organisation.
Nikolay Nikolaev, spokesperson for the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office, said: “The legislation is lagging behind, and there is a delay on the part of the state in responding to these substances. In recent months, we have seen an explosion in the use of such drugs, while regulation is falling behind. The response between institutions is also delayed. We are literally months, a year or two away from a zombie apocalypse.”