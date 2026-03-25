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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Expands IVF Programme Access to Include Single Women

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Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
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разширяват достъпа инвитро програмата софия жени без партньор

Women with reproductive difficulties who do not have a partner are now eligible for funding under Sofia’s municipal IVF programme, following key changes adopted by the Sofia Municipality.

The new rules significantly expand access to the programme, as they now include single women for the first time — a provision previously limited to couples and families. The amendments were approved by the Sofia Municipal Council, and the programme’s governing board has already held its first meeting since the update.

Among the main changes is the removal of the requirement for at least three unsuccessful IVF attempts prior to applying. Administrative procedures have also been simplified, with applicants now only required to have had a permanent or current address in Sofia for the past three years.

Other eligibility criteria remain unchanged, including the absence of outstanding debts to the state or municipality, paid health insurance contributions, an age limit of up to 45, and the submission of the necessary medical documentation.

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