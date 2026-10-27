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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia, Vienna, and Oslo Will Be The Coldest European Capitals on Wednesday

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Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
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Over the next 24 hours, the snow line will be at around 1,600 metres above sea level.

екоминистерство прекрати процедурата актуализация плана управление витоша
Снимка: БТА/Архив

Cloudy skies and rain will persist over the coming days. A significant drop in temperatures is expected towards the end of the week, with snow possible not only in the lower mountain areas but also in parts of northern Bulgaria.

Over the next 24 hours, the snow line will be at around 1,600 metres above sea level.

Rain is expected mainly in northern Bulgaria and the far eastern parts of the country. Minimum temperatures will range from 3°C to 10°C, around 5°C in Sofia and between 9°C and 11°C along the Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures will range from 8°C to 13°C in northern Bulgaria and between 14°C and 17°C in the south, reaching around 10°C in Sofia.

Winds will be light to moderate from the north-west, turning northerly in eastern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea coast.

It will also be cloudy along the coast, with mainly light rain. Maximum temperatures will be around 16–17°C.

In the mountains, it will be very windy, with temporarily strong north-easterly winds. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with rain and snow at higher elevations.

Turning to the weather in Europe, rain will continue across the British Isles, although it will be light.

Rainfall, locally heavy, is expected across the Scandinavian Peninsula. There will also be showers in Central European countries and in the central and eastern parts of the Balkans. Heavy rainfall is forecast in Greece.

Tomorrow, Sofia, Vienna and Oslo will be the capitals with the lowest maximum temperatures on the continent, reaching no more than 10°C.

In Bulgaria, temperatures will rise slightly on Thursday. Rain is expected again, mainly in northern and eastern Bulgaria.

On Friday and Saturday, rain, locally heavy, will affect many parts of the country. It will remain windy, while temperatures will stay almost unchanged.

On Sunday, rain will continue, with heavier falls in central and eastern Bulgaria.

Very cold air will move in from the north. As temperatures drop, the boundary between snow and rain will descend to lower elevations, and snow may fall not only in the lower mountain areas but also in parts of northern Bulgaria.

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