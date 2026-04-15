Speed Limit Reduced on Trakia Motorway in Pazardzhik Region to 100 km/h

The speed limit on the section between kilometre 67 and kilometre 80 of the Trakia Motorway in the district of Pazardzhik has been reduced to 100 km/h due to road surface irregularities.

The aim of the restriction is to improve road safety along the 13-kilometre stretch, which has not been repaired for more than ten years, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

Road signs and warning boards have been installed along the route, alerting drivers to the uneven surface and the need to reduce speed. Partial repair works are planned under the routine maintenance programme, with the necessary documentation currently being prepared for the assignment of the works, the agency added.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution, comply with traffic regulations and the speed limit, and avoid risky overtaking manoeuvres that could endanger the safety of other road users, the agency warned.



