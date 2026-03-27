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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Spring Snow Catches Residents in Pernik and Radomir by Surprise

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Запази

Snow in March surprised residents of Pernik and the Radomir area at midday today, March 27. A period of intense, wet snowfall quickly formed a cover of around 2–3 centimetres, although it began to melt almost immediately due to above-zero daytime temperatures.

Despite its brief duration, the wintry spell has raised serious concerns among local farmers. The expected drop in temperatures overnight poses a real risk of frost damage, with the potential to cause significant harm to already blossoming orchards in the region.

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