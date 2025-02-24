НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures

At an extraordinary meeting, the Council of Ministers approved the state budget and the budgets of the Health Insurance Fund and the State Social Insurance.

увеличение пенсиите приходите разходите предвижда бюджетът държавата
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:10, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

In an extraordinary meeting on February 24, the Council of Ministers approved the State Budget, as well as the budgets of the National Health Insurance Fund and the National Social Security Institute. The budgets foresee an 8.6% increase in pensions, record-high revenue and expenditure levels of over 90 billion BGN.

The latest version of the state budget also includes an increase in state debt to 61.7 billion BGN.

The government approved the three budgets to ensure their swift adoption by the Parliament.

“The 2025 budget aims for balanced growth without increasing tax and social security burdens, income growth outpacing inflation, and capital expenditures tailored to the needs of citizens, municipalities, and the country’s capabilities,” said Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

The Prime Minister said that he will seek support for the budget in the Parliament.

“We inherited challenges but did not blame anyone because we believe in the saying that If you keep looking back, you gon' trip going forward."

The main criticism from businesses and unions regarding this year’s budget concerns the planned VAT revenues, which are not guaranteed to be collected. In response, the Minister of Finance presented them as ambitious but explained that this is the only way to balance the budget.

“We have tried, within this month, to propose a State Budget Law that meets public requirements and aims to improve the quality of life of Bulgarian citizens,” said Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.

“All social benefits will be preserved throughout the year, including pension increases under the Swiss rule, so despite the difficult situation, we managed to ensure that all citizens in Bulgaria can feel secure,” said Borislav Gutsanov, Minister of Labour and Social Policy.

The business sector commented that they support the efforts of the cabinet to control the deficit and budget spending, but nevertheless not all organisations accept the budgets.

“We believe it is unacceptable that the redistribution role of the budget is being increased, taking much more income from households and businesses, from the real sector and the economy, and funneled into unreformed systems,” Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA) said.

From the business perspective, while the tax and social security model is maintained for this and the next year, they criticised the budget for unclear policies.

“Clearly, we cannot expect significant reforms in this budget, given the four years of unrestrained spending in the Bulgarian parliament, especially regarding wages,” said Dobri Mitrev, Chairman of Bulgarian Indistrial Association.

Trade Unions accept the budgets conditionally, requesting more money for wages.

“A 5% increase in public sector wages doesn’t satisfy us. Our federation is discussing whether to protest or not, and most likely there will be protests if the budget remains unchanged,” said Atanas Katsarchev, of trade union Confederation of Labour "Podkrepa".

The differing positions of the unions and employers did not bother the government.

“I would personally be worried if employers and unions always had the same opinion; that would be suspicious. There are different perspectives on the presented budgets, but with a collegial attitude and, in my opinion, a shared view that this is the possible budget,” said Tomislav Donchev, Deputy Prime Minister.

The first consideration of the budget in the parliamentary committee will take place on Wednesday.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
19:58, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
 Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
19:46, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
18:45, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 "Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
18:26, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
17:48, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
 Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds to Request Convergence Report
Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds to Request Convergence Report
16:50, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
16:33, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
15:55, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
 Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to European Leaders: Ukraine Must Be Given Guarantees for Lasting and Just Peace
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to European Leaders: Ukraine Must Be Given Guarantees for Lasting and Just Peace
15:38, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
 Three More Detained After the Protest Organised by "Vazrazhdane" Party Against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
Three More Detained After the Protest Organised by "Vazrazhdane" Party Against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
15:19, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees
14:54, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
14:49, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
More from: Politics
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds to Request Convergence Report
Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds to Request Convergence Report
Топ 24
Най-четени
Жена загина в Пирин след инцидент с моторна шейна
Жена загина в Пирин след инцидент с моторна шейна
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Ръст на потреблението на пелети - фабриките обаче не смогват с цената на дървесината
Ръст на потреблението на пелети - фабриките обаче не смогват с...
Почина известният български журналист Иван Ибришимов
Почина известният български журналист Иван Ибришимов
Бъдещият канцлер на Германия втвърди тона към САЩ
Бъдещият канцлер на Германия втвърди тона към САЩ
Кално, мръсно, заледено: Кога ще има канализация столичният квартал "Драгалевци"?
Кално, мръсно, заледено: Кога ще има канализация столичният квартал...
Мерц след победата: Ще работя Европа да стане независима от САЩ
Мерц след победата: Ще работя Европа да стане независима от САЩ
Още трима са задържани за ексцесиите пред сградата на ЕК в София
Още трима са задържани за ексцесиите пред сградата на ЕК в София
От нашите пратеници: Източна и Западна Германия остават разделени повече от 30 г. след обединението, показа вотът
От нашите пратеници: Източна и Западна Германия остават разделени...
Семен Новиков: За мен е голяма гордост, че моят труд е оценен
Семен Новиков: За мен е голяма гордост, че моят труд е оценен
България и еврозоната: Отговаряме ли на критериите според последните данни на Евростат?
България и еврозоната: Отговаряме ли на критериите според последните данни на Евростат?