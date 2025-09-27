БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
УТРЕ БНТ1 ЩЕ ИЗЛЪЧИ НА ЖИВО ФИНАЛНИЯ МАЧ БЪЛГАРИЯ - ИТАЛИЯ ОТ СВЕТОВНОТО ПЪРВЕНСТВО ПО ВОЛЕЙБОЛ ОТ 13:30 ЧАСА. КОМЕНТАРНОТО СТУДИО ПРЕДИ МАЧА ЩЕ ЗАПОЧНЕ В 12:25 ЧАСА. ПРАВАТА ЗА ИЗЛЪЧВАНЕ СА ПРЕДОСТАВЕНИ БЕЗВЪЗМЕЗДНО ОТ A1 БЪЛГАРИЯ И МАКС СПОРТ

Strategic Partnership Between Bulgaria and the United States Is Key to Advancing Bilateral Relations, Says PM Rosen Zhelyazkov in Meeting with US President Donald Trump

EN
Prime Minister participates in the traditional reception on the occasion of the UN General Assembly session

Снимка: Council of Ministers
Снимка: Council of Ministers

The strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States is crucial for the upward development of bilateral relations, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York on September 27.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov took part in the traditional reception hosted by the American President on the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly session.

PM Rosen Zhelyazkov at the UN General Assembly: Russian Aggression Against Ukraine is a Global Threat

In their brief conversation, Zhelyazkov ointed to energy and defence as two of the most important areas where the United States and Bulgaria have achieved historic successes and are rapidly deepening their cooperation.

