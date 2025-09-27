The strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States is crucial for the upward development of bilateral relations, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York on September 27.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov took part in the traditional reception hosted by the American President on the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly session.

In their brief conversation, Zhelyazkov ointed to energy and defence as two of the most important areas where the United States and Bulgaria have achieved historic successes and are rapidly deepening their cooperation.