Surgeons from Five Continents Discuss in Ruse the Balance between Artificial Intelligence and Human Expertise

Artificial intelligence is already bringing changes across every area of our lives, including healthcare, which it is helping to transform. These developments are among the topics discussed at the international symposium “Spring Surgical Days” in Ruse, which brought together more than 500 specialists from Bulgaria and 30 surgeons from five continents.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping medicine, including surgery. One of its applications is the creation of virtual reality environments that simulate real operating conditions, allowing young doctors to train. AI also provides highly detailed analyses of various diseases. Robot-assisted surgery has long been in use, and procedures are becoming increasingly precise.

However, Dr Ivelin Yotsov is sceptical about fully robotic operations.

Dr Ivelin Yotsov, director of 'Medica' hospital in Ruse said: “I do not believe that artificial intelligence can completely replace the role of the doctor or surgeon, as medicine is an art. It is often a combination of many things—thought, development, intellect. It involves knowledge that is not only scientific, but also related to the patient. As people say: ‘A kind word heals more than even the best surgeon.’ So I do not think it will be able to replace the doctor.”

Artificial intelligence is already triggering a revolution in medicine, according to special guest Professor Bejendra Patel, a specialist in robotic surgery and AI.

He said: “The combination of the two technologies will allow us to gather and process vast amounts of information. Artificial intelligence will expand the surgeon’s horizons. It will act as an ‘extension’ and enhancement of their mind.”

The conference also discussed the latest developments in plastic and maxillofacial surgery, as well as the role of the medical nurse as an equal partner with the doctor in a patient’s post-operative recovery.





