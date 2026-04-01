Ten Detained over Vote-Buying in Varna Region

Ten people were detained today during a specialised police operation in the Varna region targeting crimes related to citizens’ political rights. They were part of an organised criminal group, with evidence of its activity dating back to 2021.

Addresses in Provadia and Varna were searched. During procedural and investigative actions at some of the inspected locations, lists containing the personal data of hundreds of individuals were discovered and seized, with polling station numbers noted next to their names. The search for several members of the criminal group is ongoing. Work on the case continues under the supervision of the Prosecutor's office.