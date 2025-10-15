БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Tensions Outside the Ministry of Interior in Sofia Amid "Boets' Protest

'Boets' (Bulgaria United for One Goal) civic movement on October 15 organised a protest in front of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) calling for the resignation of Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov. The protest was held under the slogan “Trash for the Trash”.

Protesters gathered in the garden next to the MoI building and attempted to move in front of the main entrance, but were stopped by police.

'Boets' leader Georgi Georgiev urged participants to throw bags of rubbish in front of the building. However, they were not allowed to do so, as the streets were blocked by police vans. The situation briefly escalated into a confrontation with the officers.

'Boets' claims that during the municipal elections in Pazardzhik, the MoI, under Mitov’s leadership, provided protection for vote-buying schemes linked to the leader of MRF–New Beginning, Delyan Peevski. According to the movement, police intervention contributed to the undermining of the elections and democratic processes.

