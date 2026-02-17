The 'Petrohan' Case: BNT Obtains Testimony from Valeri Andreev’s Father

The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that the shell casings found at 'Petrohan' Hut were not fired from a firearm. According to an official statement, the casings were deformed, with ruptured bodies and missing primers.

Further inspection revealed bullets showing no rifling marks or other signs that would indicate they had been discharged from a gun barrel.

Meanwhile, our BNT team obtained witness testimony in the “Petrohan” case. The statements come from the father of Valeri Andreev, who recounted allegations of sexual assault. He described how his son smoked marijuana as a teenager, prompting his mother, Sofia, to take him to Ivaylo Kalushev to help him break the habit.

“My son Valeri Andreev smoked marijuana during his school years. One summer, between ninth and tenth grade, we were on holiday at the seaside, and he overused marijuana. My wife Sofia took him to Ivaylo Kalushev and his circle,” he testified.

After dropping out of the Natural Sciences and Mathematics High School and spending some time with Kalushev’s group, Valeri reportedly requested money from his father to purchase a property in Mexico. The father’s testimony notes that Valeri asked him for financial help in large amounts.

“In 2012, they decided to buy a property in Mexico, and my son returned to Bulgaria to meet me and ask for the money. The amount was €260,000. This sum was provided by my wife without my knowledge or consent.”

He added that Valeri later messaged him saying he was returning to Bulgaria permanently after a falling out with Kalushev and his group. “In my opinion, Kalushev is extremely intelligent and undeniably a gifted manipulator,” the father stated.

He further explained that after 2016, Valeri permanently returned to Bulgaria following the breakdown of his relationship with Kalushev and pursued a separate path outside the group.