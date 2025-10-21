The attack on Prosecutor Ivo Iliev was intended to kill him, Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia Angel Kanev said on October 21.

Prosecutor Kanev stated that Iliev remains in an extremely critical condition in hospital. “The man has been attacked in an exceptionally cowardly and brutal manner — a father, a son, a husband. The attack was meant to end his life and is most likely connected to his professional work, as it hardly appears to be a dispute over a parking space,” he added. Kanev expressed confidence that the police and prosecution are making every possible effort to establish the full circumstances of the crime.

The Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria condemned the assault as “an unacceptable and brutal attack on the rule of law.”

“This is an assault on statehood, and it is not an isolated case. It means that none of us can feel safe in such a country,” Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia Angel Kanev further commented.

The family of Prosecutor Ivo Iliev, who was attacked with a hammer, is now under official protection.