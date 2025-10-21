The Brutal Triple Murder in Lyulyakovo: Perpetrator Captured After Nearly Five Hours of Search

A horrific crime shocked the district of Burgas early this morning. A 25-year-old man shot dead his mother, sister, and aunt in the village of Lyulyakovo before setting fire to the family home in an attempt to cover up the murders. His seven-year-old brother, who was wounded, managed to escape and alert neighbours.

The attacker, identified as Fahri, used his uncle’s hunting rifle to commit the killings. Police launched an extensive manhunt, and after nearly five hours, the suspect was captured following a police operation that lured him back to the village centre.

Local residents describe the family as long-troubled, with reports of ongoing domestic conflicts and a restraining order against the father. The former mayor of Ruen, Husein Ahmed, confirmed that there had been previous incidents of violence and family disputes.

Neighbours say the surviving child narrowly escaped the blaze, showing remarkable presence of mind:

“At first the child wanted to come to our house early in the morning, when this happened. But he thought, ‘If I go to brother Selaydin, he might kill them too,’ so he ran down to another neighbour, jumped over the fence, and got inside,” said Selaydin, a local resident.

Police arrived at the scene, but the perpetrator fled into the forest. Hours later, he was lured back on his own to the centre of Lyulyakovo village, where he was arrested.

At this stage, the reasons for the brutal act remain unclear. Locals, however, say that the family had long-standing problems. The shooter’s father had a restraining order in place.

“They hardly got along. As far as I know, they even have divorce proceedings ongoing,” said Husein Ahmed, former mayor of Ruen.

BNT: Has there been previous violence in this house?

Husein Ahmed: Recently, I learned that there had been some incidents of violence, and afterwards the police decided not to approach the house.

“The mother is to blame. I can’t say anything else. She was more of a problem, causing certain issues with her husband and children,” said Gyulsim, a neighbour.

According to unofficial information, both the arrested young man and his father had mental health issues. The police and the prosecution are expected to provide further details on the case tomorrow.