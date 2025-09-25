The European Public Prosecutor's Office Initiates Disciplinary Proceedings against the Bulgarian European Prosecutor

On September 25, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva. This was announced by the institution in Luxembourg.

European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi has also informed tEuropean Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission.

Without prejudice to the presumption of innocence, the Bulgarian European Prosecutor will continue to be suspended for the duration of the disciplinary proceedings.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office said that the responsibility for the assessment of the disciplinary proceedings lies with the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission. Independence beyond doubt is an essential requirement for the initial appointment of European Prosecutors and for their ability to perform their duties during their time in office, the statement says.

No further information will be made public during the disciplinary proceedings, the European Public Prosecutor's Office said.