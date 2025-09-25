БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Сърцата България полетя към Топ 4 на световното...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Бившият френски президент Никола Саркози беше осъден на 5...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Пенсионерите ще могат да вземат пенсията си от всяка...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
ЕК откри две нови наказателни процедури срещу България
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Президентът Радев: Да изградим стена срещу покварата във...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Признаха Саркози за виновен в престъпен заговор с Кадафи
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
"Тренд": При избори днес - ГЕРБ начело,...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The European Public Prosecutor's Office Initiates Disciplinary Proceedings against the Bulgarian European Prosecutor

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Запази

The Bulgarian European prosecutor will remain suspended for the duration of the proceedings

теодора георгиева пожарът дома майка свързан дейността европрокурор

On September 25, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva. This was announced by the institution in Luxembourg.

European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi has also informed tEuropean Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission.

Without prejudice to the presumption of innocence, the Bulgarian European Prosecutor will continue to be suspended for the duration of the disciplinary proceedings.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office said that the responsibility for the assessment of the disciplinary proceedings lies with the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission. Independence beyond doubt is an essential requirement for the initial appointment of European Prosecutors and for their ability to perform their duties during their time in office, the statement says.

No further information will be made public during the disciplinary proceedings, the European Public Prosecutor's Office said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

3-годишно дете избяга от детска градина в София
1
3-годишно дете избяга от детска градина в София
България поглежда към полуфиналите на световното първенство по волейбол
2
България поглежда към полуфиналите на световното първенство по...
Световно първенство по волейбол: САЩ - България 2:3 (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
3
Световно първенство по волейбол: САЩ - България 2:3 (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Лудогорец стартира основната фаза на Лига Европа с успех над Малмьо
4
Лудогорец стартира основната фаза на Лига Европа с успех над Малмьо
Дронове над Дания: Затворено е летище в Олборг
5
Дронове над Дания: Затворено е летище в Олборг
Психиатри за случая в Бухово: Всички институции са абдикирали
6
Психиатри за случая в Бухово: Всички институции са абдикирали

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
3
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
4
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
5
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
6
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна

More from: Bulgaria

Parking in Sofia: Proposal to Expand Zones and Double Fees for Blue and Green Areas
Parking in Sofia: Proposal to Expand Zones and Double Fees for Blue and Green Areas
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: 'Meta' Is Interested in Investing in Bulgaria” PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: 'Meta' Is Interested in Investing in Bulgaria”
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
After the Recent Sheep Pox Outbreaks – Will Mandatory Vaccination of Livestock Be Introduced? After the Recent Sheep Pox Outbreaks – Will Mandatory Vaccination of Livestock Be Introduced?
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Incident with a Passenger Disrupts Power Supply at Serdika 2 Metro Station Incident with a Passenger Disrupts Power Supply at Serdika 2 Metro Station
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
EC Opens Two New Infringement Procedures against Bulgaria EC Opens Two New Infringement Procedures against Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Unusual Beachgoers in Varna: A Family of Wild Boars Takes a Dip in the Sea (VIDEO) Unusual Beachgoers in Varna: A Family of Wild Boars Takes a Dip in the Sea (VIDEO)
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Половин България все още е без денонощни аптеки
Половин България все още е без денонощни аптеки
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Европрокуратурата образува дисциплинарно производство срещу Теодора Георгиева Европрокуратурата образува дисциплинарно производство срещу Теодора Георгиева
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков: "Мета" има интерес да инвестира в България Росен Желязков: "Мета" има интерес да инвестира в България
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Политика
Наказания и нови мерки за сигурност след като за пореден път дете избяга от детска градина в София Наказания и нови мерки за сигурност след като за пореден път дете избяга от детска градина в София
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
У нас
Сърцата България полетя към Топ 4 на световното първенство след...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Спорт
След гонка с мощни коли: Фолкпевецът Емрах Стораро беше привикан в...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Скандален клип с насилие над момиче: Държавната агенция за закрила...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Палестинският президент е готов да работи със световни лидери по...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ