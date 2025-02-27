President Rumen Radev commented that the only payment Bulgaria has received from the Recovery and Resilience Plan was during the term of the caretaker government appointed by him, led by Galab Donev. He called on the current government to follow this example. He also reminded that both projects for air medical assistance were developed within the presidential institution.

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "The first and only payment from the Recovery and Resilience Plan was made by the government appointed by me, headed by Galab Donev. And I expect the current government to follow this example and secure the second and third payments. I would also like to remind that the HEMS project for air medical assistance and the national center for space-based observation and coordination, which would truly transform us into a modern state with transparency and innovative management methods, were both developed within the presidential institution. My first caretaker government immediately incorporated them into the plan, and we ensured that Brussels approved them and allocated funding. I will not comment on what happened afterward with the subsequent negligence."

The President made this comment after attending the "Golden Martenitsa" awards ceremony of the association "Made in Bulgaria - Union of Small and Medium Business". Rumen Radev presented the award for a high-tech and innovative company. He called for the promotion of domestic production, for the reduction of bureaucracy and adequate state policy towards small and medium-sized businesses.

