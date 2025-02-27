НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

The Government Should Follow the Example of the "Donev" Cabinet and Secure a Second and Third Payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the President said

правителството последва примера кабинета bdquoдоневldquo второ трето плащане пву президентът
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:15, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

President Rumen Radev commented that the only payment Bulgaria has received from the Recovery and Resilience Plan was during the term of the caretaker government appointed by him, led by Galab Donev. He called on the current government to follow this example. He also reminded that both projects for air medical assistance were developed within the presidential institution.

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "The first and only payment from the Recovery and Resilience Plan was made by the government appointed by me, headed by Galab Donev. And I expect the current government to follow this example and secure the second and third payments. I would also like to remind that the HEMS project for air medical assistance and the national center for space-based observation and coordination, which would truly transform us into a modern state with transparency and innovative management methods, were both developed within the presidential institution. My first caretaker government immediately incorporated them into the plan, and we ensured that Brussels approved them and allocated funding. I will not comment on what happened afterward with the subsequent negligence."

The President made this comment after attending the "Golden Martenitsa" awards ceremony of the association "Made in Bulgaria - Union of Small and Medium Business". Rumen Radev presented the award for a high-tech and innovative company. He called for the promotion of domestic production, for the reduction of bureaucracy and adequate state policy towards small and medium-sized businesses.

EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Third Boycott Against Retail Chains, This Time Including Banks
Third Boycott Against Retail Chains, This Time Including Banks
20:40, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office Asks Prosecutor General to Request Lifting the Immunity of Four MPs and a Candidate for Mayor of a District in Sofia
Prosecutor's Office Asks Prosecutor General to Request Lifting the Immunity of Four MPs and a Candidate for Mayor of a District in Sofia
19:01, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 07:32 мин.
 Police Disrupted a Drugs Lab in Burgas
Police Disrupted a Drugs Lab in Burgas
18:26, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Over 17,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia
Over 17,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia
17:47, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 Second Flu Wave Is Not Expected, Head of Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Said
Second Flu Wave Is Not Expected, Head of Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Said
17:32, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
 Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
16:56, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
 Phantom Children: A Scheme for Siphoning Off Benefits with Bulgarian Involvement Uncovered in Germany
Phantom Children: A Scheme for Siphoning Off Benefits with Bulgarian Involvement Uncovered in Germany
16:14, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
 EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan
EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan
15:50, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
14:51, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
 "Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
14:26, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
14:11, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Breakdown Leaves Customers Without Heating and Hot Water in Several Districts in Sofia
Breakdown Leaves Customers Without Heating and Hot Water in Several Districts in Sofia
13:49, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
More from: Politics
Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
Prime Minister Requests Connection Between NRA and Customs Agency to Combat the Shadow Economy
Prime Minister Requests Connection Between NRA and Customs Agency to Combat the Shadow Economy
Half of the Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Are at Risk, Said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev
Half of the Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Are at Risk, Said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд по БНТ 3
Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд...
Почина актрисата Мишел Трактенбърг от "Клюкарката" и "Бъфи, убийцата на вампири"
Почина актрисата Мишел Трактенбърг от "Клюкарката" и...
Откриха мъртъв носителя на "Оскар" Джийн Хекман
Откриха мъртъв носителя на "Оскар" Джийн Хекман
Тръмп: Украйна да забрави за НАТО, а ЕС да се готви за мита
Тръмп: Украйна да забрави за НАТО, а ЕС да се готви за мита
Съдът призна за виновен Александър Морфов
Съдът призна за виновен Александър Морфов
Аварии спряха парното и топлата вода в няколко столични квартала
Аварии спряха парното и топлата вода в няколко столични квартала
Валентина Димитрова завърши 11-а в индивидуалния старт на световното първенство по биатлон до 21 г.
Валентина Димитрова завърши 11-а в индивидуалния старт на...
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финалите на втория турнир от ранкинг сериите по борба
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финалите на втория турнир от ранкинг сериите по...
След скандали, обиди и заплахи, НС осъди агресивните действия на "Възраждане"
След скандали, обиди и заплахи, НС осъди агресивните действия на...
Батаев загуби двубоя за бронз в Тирана
Батаев загуби двубоя за бронз в Тирана
След престъплението - наказание: Съдът решава утре по делото за смъртта на двамата бургаски полицаи
След престъплението - наказание: Съдът решава утре по делото за смъртта на двамата бургаски полицаи