The Highest Ferris Wheel in Bulgaria Opens in Sofia’s Knyazheska Garden

A 40-metre Ferris wheel has been opened in Knyazheska Garden in Sofia, making it the tallest in Bulgaria and part of the city’s latest event, Sun Fest Sofia. The opening is included in the festive programme marking 147 years since Sofia was declared the capital of Bulgaria.

The attraction was manufactured in the Netherlands in 2024. The Ferris wheel features cabins with a capacity of up to six people each and can accommodate a total of 150 visitors. The festival will offer a variety of attractions for children and parents, as well as culinary experiences.

Germany’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Irene Plank, said at the opening that she had already had the opportunity to ride the Ferris wheel. “A few days ago I took a trial ride and I can say that the view is fantastic. From the top you can even see the Vasil Levski National Stadium,” Plank said.

The acting mayor of the Sredets district, Alexander Petkov, also described the view from the attraction as unique.

“I hope the name Sun Fest will be a sign of the warming weather, that we enjoy the upcoming holidays, and that this attraction will be visited by many people who will experience maximum enjoyment from it. Best of luck!” Petkov said.

photos by BTA

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev also attended the event, symbolically cutting the ribbon at the opening of the wheel. Terziev was the first to take a ride to test it.