The indictment against MP Lena Borislavova has been filed in court

The indictment against MP Lena Borisova has been filed in the Sofia District Court on February 20.

She is going to court for two acts of knowingly making use of false documents, which she presented to the Registry Agency.

Prosecutor's Office Indicted MP Lena Borislavova

With these documents, she allegedly removed the "We Continue the Change" co-leader, Kiril Petkov, from the Managing Board of the "Save Koral" association.

The case will be assigned to a judicial panel through the random case assignment system, which will schedule a procedural hearing and issue a summons for Lena Borisova to appear in court.

Prosecutor's Office asks Prosecutor General to request lifting the immunity of MP Lena Borislavova of 'We Continue the Change'

