The National Library Celebrates the 150th Anniversary of the April Uprising

This year reminds us all of one of the most significant events in the Bulgarian National Revival and the national liberation movement, namely the outbreak of the April Uprising of 1876.

With a special programme, the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) is marking the 150th anniversary of the April Uprising.

The National Library “Sts. Cyril and Methodius” will pay tribute to the participants by hosting an exhibition and undertaking initiatives to preserve and promote publications from its collections related to the uprising.

A joint photo-documentary exhibition of the National Library will be presented. The history of the uprising will be told through the archival heritage of both institutions. A distinctive highlight is the authentic source material presented in several showcases, spread over 24 panels. Included are archival documents and Revival-era periodicals from the holdings of the Bulgarian Historical Archives, Oriental Collections and Manuscripts and Old Printed Books departments of the National Library of Bulgaria, as well as materials from the rich holdings of the State Archives. A catalogue will also be published.

The exhibition will open on 20 April (Monday) at 17:00 in the Central Foyer of the National Library “Sts. Cyril and Methodius”. It is the first event included in the library’s annual calendar marking the commemoration. It is being realised with financial support from the Ministry of Culture.

The event is held under the patronage of the President of Bulgaria, Mrs Iliana Iotova.

Source: BTA