БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The National Library Celebrates the 150th Anniversary of the April Uprising

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази
национална библиотека
Снимка: BGNES

This year reminds us all of one of the most significant events in the Bulgarian National Revival and the national liberation movement, namely the outbreak of the April Uprising of 1876.

With a special programme, the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) is marking the 150th anniversary of the April Uprising.

The National Library “Sts. Cyril and Methodius” will pay tribute to the participants by hosting an exhibition and undertaking initiatives to preserve and promote publications from its collections related to the uprising.

A joint photo-documentary exhibition of the National Library will be presented. The history of the uprising will be told through the archival heritage of both institutions. A distinctive highlight is the authentic source material presented in several showcases, spread over 24 panels. Included are archival documents and Revival-era periodicals from the holdings of the Bulgarian Historical Archives, Oriental Collections and Manuscripts and Old Printed Books departments of the National Library of Bulgaria, as well as materials from the rich holdings of the State Archives. A catalogue will also be published.

The exhibition will open on 20 April (Monday) at 17:00 in the Central Foyer of the National Library “Sts. Cyril and Methodius”. It is the first event included in the library’s annual calendar marking the commemoration. It is being realised with financial support from the Ministry of Culture.

The event is held under the patronage of the President of Bulgaria, Mrs Iliana Iotova.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Йордан Лечков, Стилиян Петров и Малена Замфирова в "Арена спорт"
1
Йордан Лечков, Стилиян Петров и Малена Замфирова в "Арена...
Опасност от екологична катастрофа: От района на Долни Богров искат съдействие от институциите
2
Опасност от екологична катастрофа: От района на Долни Богров искат...
Спасиха изчезналия в Иран пилот на САЩ - Иран отхвърли 48-часовия ултиматум на Тръмп за отваряне на Ормузкия проток
3
Спасиха изчезналия в Иран пилот на САЩ - Иран отхвърли 48-часовия...
Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
4
Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
Автобус с пътници в Пловдив се запали в движение, няма пострадали пътници
5
Автобус с пътници в Пловдив се запали в движение, няма пострадали...
"Отворете протока или ще ви се стовари ад на главите": Тръмп заплаши с мащабни удари срещу Иран във вторник
6
"Отворете протока или ще ви се стовари ад на главите":...

Най-четени

Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1 април
1
Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1...
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
2
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода – случаят поставя под съмнение контрола на институциите
3
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода...
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
4
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
5
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
Любослав Пенев: Чувствам се добре, помощта за лечението ми идва от България
6
Любослав Пенев: Чувствам се добре, помощта за лечението ми идва от...

More from: Culture

Bulgaria Celebrates Palm Sunday
Bulgaria Celebrates Palm Sunday
The Prima of Bulgarian Pop Music, Lili Ivanova, Releases Video for New Song, Announces Tour Dates The Prima of Bulgarian Pop Music, Lili Ivanova, Releases Video for New Song, Announces Tour Dates
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Sofia Marks 147 Years as Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia Marks 147 Years as Bulgaria’s Capital
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
International Children’s Book Day Marked Today, Sofia Launches 15th “March of the Books” Campaign International Children’s Book Day Marked Today, Sofia Launches 15th “March of the Books” Campaign
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Preparations Begin for New Excavations at Perperikon, Previously Unknown Ancient Temples Will Be Explored this Summer Preparations Begin for New Excavations at Perperikon, Previously Unknown Ancient Temples Will Be Explored this Summer
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Bulgaria’s Booker Prize Winner Georgi Gospodinov Honoured with Honorary Doctorate in Paris Bulgaria’s Booker Prize Winner Georgi Gospodinov Honoured with Honorary Doctorate in Paris
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.

Водещи новини

Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Започва Страстната седмица – вижте какви богослужения ще се извършат Започва Страстната седмица – вижте какви богослужения ще се извършат
Чете се за: 10:25 мин.
У нас
Мерки срещу поскъпването на живота – КНСБ ги изпраща на премиера Андрей Гюров Мерки срещу поскъпването на живота – КНСБ ги изпраща на премиера Андрей Гюров
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Войната в Близкия изток: Поредният ултиматум на Тръмп към Иран Войната в Близкия изток: Поредният ултиматум на Тръмп към Иран
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
По света
"Артемис II" в Лунната орбита: Мисията ще се отдалечи на...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
По света
Подготовката за вота: ЦИК назначава секционните избирателни комисии...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Политика
Търсят се поне 10 медицински сестри за Националния кръвен център
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
След слънчевото и топло време – ново застудяване в средата на...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ