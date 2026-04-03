The Prima of Bulgarian Pop Music, Lili Ivanova, Releases Video for New Song, Announces Tour Dates

Lili Ivanova has filmed a video for her latest song, “Broken Heart,” which is available on her official YouTube channel, her team said on April 3. The single is also available on all audio streaming platforms.

“Broken Heart” features lyrics by Martin Karbovski and music by Ognyan Enev. The song was first presented in December last year in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture (NDK).

Lili Ivanova also performed the song at the gala concert “Symphony of Time,” dedicated to the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the NDK on 31 March.

The singer began her national tour with a concert in Blagoevgrad on 25 March. Kyustendil was the second stop on the tour, which features Ivanova on stage together with musicians from the LI Orchestra – Angel Dyulguerov, Orlin Tzvetanov, Ognyan Enev, Ivan Yordanov-Čeri, Hristo Mihalkov, Rosen Vatev and “LaTiDa.” Music producer is Angel Dyulguerov, while the concerts are organised by Nikolay Nedeikov.

Upcoming dates on Lili Ivanova’s tour include 15 June in Gabrovo, 1 July in Dobrich, 2 July in Ruse, 10 July in Gorna Oryahovitsa, 11 July in Varna, 12 July in Burgas, 7 September in Plovdiv, 10 September in Pleven, 22 October in Shumen, 16 November in Haskovo and 18 November in Pazardzhik.

On 8 May, a charity concert will take place at Arena 8888 Sofia in support of the Artists’ Union of Bulgaria’s health fund. On 24 May, the leading figure of the Bulgarian music scene will perform at the Olympia Hall in Paris.