The Road to Vitosha Mountain Reopened to Traffic

The road to Aleko and Vitosha is now open to traffic, and bus services have resumed.

This morning, October 3, the road to Vitosha Mountains was closed because of heavy snowfall, prompting the activation of the BG-ALERT early warning system.

Access roads within Vitosha Nature Park were closed due to the danger of falling trees. The Urban Mobility Centre announced before midday that bus sefvices of line 66 remained suspended, while lines 61 and 63 were operating only up to the “Byalata Cheshma” stop.

The Mountain Rescue Service has urged hikers and visitors to adhere to all safety measures, to wear appropriate equipment, and to remain close to the huts.