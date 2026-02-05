БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тервел Замфиров: Чувствам се, сякаш съм си свършил работата
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Тервел Замфиров донесе първия олимпийски медал за...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Тервел Замфиров отстъпи на крачка от олимпийския финал
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Тервел Замфиров сред най-добрите четирима в света след...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Тервел Замфиров се класира за четвъртфиналите в...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Тервел Замфиров и Радослав Янков са на осминафинал в...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Малена Замфирова се класира за осминафиналите в...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Three Men Found Dead After Being Shot near Petrohan: Private Foundation Financed the Activities of Ivaylo Kalushev, Who Is Wanted by the Police

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:45 мин.
EN
Запази
частна фондация финансирала дейността издирвания полицията ивайло калушев

A mysterious foundation is reported to have financed the activities of Ivaylo Kalushev, who is currently wanted by police and is believed to be in Mexico. In 2013, the foundation funded underwater dives carried out by his team, and several years later it also supported his work in Bulgaria. Before leaving the country, Kalushev was also active in Bulgaria as a Buddhist teacher. He described his departure as a new beginning together with his closest “students”.

The organisation Cleardeep played a key role in Kalushev’s professional development during his time in Mexico, emerging as his main sponsor. The foundation reportedly provided the necessary resources while Kalushev and his team worked in extreme field conditions.

Attempts to find out more about Cleardeep have yielded little result. There is virtually no information available online. The foundation’s name is mentioned only on the website of the Édouard-Alfred Martel Speleological Club, which is no longer active. The limited information available suggests that in 2013 Kalushev formed a team tasked with mapping what was described as the world’s longest underwater cave with a single entrance.

According to sources cited by Bulgarian National Television (BNT), with the foundation’s support Kalushev was able to purchase a specialised research base in Mexico. The facility reportedly included accommodation for the team and a compressor station for filling diving cylinders. Unofficial information suggests that more than 2,600 exploratory dives were funded between 2013 and 2018. Although the exact sums are not public, the mapping project is believed to have required assets worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In 2020, the same foundation assisted Kalushev in Bulgaria once again, this time in the exploration of a large cave system known informally as “System M”.

Before leaving for Mexico, Kalushev appeared in the public spotlight in 2010 as one of the key figures in a rescue operation in Bulgaria’s longest cave, Duhlata. Seven people, including three children, were trapped inside for more than 48 hours after underground rivers swelled. Kalushev stood out as one of the principal rescuers.

Ivaylo Kalushev, 2010:
“I pulled the little one out.
— Where did you find them?
Where we expected — quite deep inside the cave. Everything is fine, but it was very difficult. No, I’m not a hero. Just a rescuer.”

Kalushev, however, had another role as well — that of a spiritual teacher. BNT holds a two-hour lecture given by him on 1 October 2011, entitled “The Path of Meditation in the Old School of Tibetan Buddhism”.

Ivaylo Kalushev, 9 November 2011:
“In Buddhism, the teacher is someone who is there to slap us the moment we lose awareness — and we lose awareness constantly. If we remove the physical slap and leave only an astral one, things become very slippery.”

The recording suggests that at the time Kalushev was part of a spiritual organisation.

Ivaylo Kalushev, 9 November 2011:
“If anyone wants to stay in touch with us, it’s easy through the website, through the forum. You can take a card with the address outside. If there is anything we can help with, while we are here, we will do it. How long we will be here is unclear.”

Further information about Kalushev’s spiritual path can be found on internet forums, where he is described as charismatic, able to attract people easily, and inclined towards cultivating a personality cult. He is said to have left Bulgaria with his closest “students”, seeking a fresh start.

“I even remember there was a user in that discussion who had once been a member of their organisation. Kalushev had asked for money and ‘donations’. That person said he had given tens of thousands of leva — this was about 20 years ago — and in the end he was ignored. They packed up and left for Mexico. And how many others like him might there have been?”

Shortly afterwards, the idea of a commune in the jungles of Mexico reportedly evolved into a diving club.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо
1
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
2
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви издирваните по случая "Петрохан"
3
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви...
Случаят „Петрохан“ и бавенето на изборите – позициите на ГЕРБ и ПП-ДБ
4
Случаят „Петрохан“ и бавенето на изборите –...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
5
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
6
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026

Най-четени

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо
2
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
3
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
4
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
5
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
6
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...

More from: Bulgaria

Fatal Outcome in Unprecedented Crime: Those Sought in the “Petrohan” Case Found Dead from Gunshots
Fatal Outcome in Unprecedented Crime: Those Sought in the “Petrohan” Case Found Dead from Gunshots
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann Speaks to Students at Sofia University OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann Speaks to Students at Sofia University
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
How Easy Is It to Hack a Surveillance Camera — and Who Benefits from It? How Easy Is It to Hack a Surveillance Camera — and Who Benefits from It?
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Bulgaria’s Oldest University Hospital Seeks Donors for Urgent Repairs Bulgaria’s Oldest University Hospital Seeks Donors for Urgent Repairs
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Prosecutor's Office Reacts to Remarks by Central Election Commission Chair Prosecutor's Office Reacts to Remarks by Central Election Commission Chair
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
President to Bulgarian Athletes Participating in the 25th Winter Olympic Games: The Whole of Bulgaria Is With You President to Bulgarian Athletes Participating in the 25th Winter Olympic Games: The Whole of Bulgaria Is With You
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви издирваните по случая "Петрохан"
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Тервел Замфиров: Чувствам се, сякаш съм си свършил работата Тервел Замфиров: Чувствам се, сякаш съм си свършил работата
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Спорт
"Героят на България днес": Президентът Илияна Йотова поздрави Тервел Замфиров "Героят на България днес": Президентът Илияна Йотова поздрави Тервел Замфиров
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Сергей Станишев за избора на Крум Зарков: Оптимист съм за бъдещето на БСП Сергей Станишев за избора на Крум Зарков: Оптимист съм за бъдещето на БСП
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
Протести и сблъсъци: Милано извън Олимпийските игри
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
По света
Иран заплаши: Ще продължи да обогатява уран, дори в случай на война
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Съветът за мир: Тръмп организира първо заседание на 19 февруари
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
По света
Забраняват социалните мрежи в Чехия за лица под 15-годишна възраст?
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ