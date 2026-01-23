Three Men Rescued Young Woman from Drowning after She Fell into Rowing Canal

A young woman was rescued from drowning and hypothermia after falling into the rowing canal in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv, the Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection reported on January 23. The incident occurred before noon, when the woman fell into the freezing waters and was saved thanks to the quick actions of three men.

While jogging in the area, Viktor Grozdarev heard cries for help and joined the life-saving effort alongside two older men, whose names have not yet been released, the fire fighting service said. Two lifebelts were thrown into the water, allowing the woman to be gradually pulled towards the shore.

A fire fighting service team arrived on site, and together the rescuers managed to bring the woman out of the water and hand her over to medical personnel. She received first aid before being admitted to hospital.

The fire service described the actions of the men as exceptionally calm and heroic. “We commend the courage and humanity of those who helped save a human life,” the Regional Directorate added.

Source: BTA