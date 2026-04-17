Three Pollsters Publish Pre-Election Surveys Results Ahead of Parliamentary Vote

Three polling agencies released results of their surveys today, April 17, ahead of the parliamentary election.

Five parties are certain to enter the 52nd Parliament. The Bulgarian Socilaist Party (BSP) is on the threshold, according to data from Alpha Research. The survey was conducted between 13 and 15 April 2026, published on the agency’s website and funded with its own resources. The survey was conducted among 1,000 adult citizens across the country. Data were collected through direct standardised interviews using tablets in respondents’ homes.

Alpha Research: Higher turnout expected, more than 3.3 million Bulgarians to go to the polls

Progressive Bulgaria receives the highest support, with 34.2% among those certain to vote on Sunday. Its lead has widened from 10 percentage points at the start of the campaign to nearly 15 points. GERB–UDF remains second with 19.5%. The party retains its core electorate, but its relative weight declines amid higher turnout. We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) ranks third with 11.6%. Declared support for Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) stands at 9.4%. Vazrazhdane is shaping up as the fifth almost certain parliamentary party with 5.8%. The BSP is on the threshold with 4% support. The poll was conducted between 13 and 15 April 2026.

Myara: Three political formations remain close to the 4% threshold, five parties certain to enter parliament

According to the results of the survey by Myara polling agency, five parties are certain to enter Parliament, while three political formations remain close to the 4% threshold. The poll was commissioned by the Bulgarian National Radio. The survey is representative of the adult population in Bulgaria and was conducted between 4 and 13 April 2026, with face-to-face tablet-assisted interviews among 1,002 adult Bulgarian citizens.

The findings suggest that if elections had been held in the first half of April, declared support among those intending to vote for a party, coalition or candidate would give Progressive Bulgaria 34.6% of the vote, GERB–UDF - 18.5%, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria - 11.4%, MRF 9.1%, and Vazrazhdane 7.4%. BSP – United Left would be on the threshold with 4%. Close to the threshold are Siyanie and MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour), with 3.6% and 3.5% respectively.

Trend: Five certain formations to be represented in the next Parliament

A survey by the Trend polling agency indicates that 3.2 million Bulgarian citizens are expected to vote in the forthcoming early parliamentary elections, an increase of around 100,000 compared with the period before the start of the campaign. The poll was commissioned by 24 Chasa daily and conducted using face-to-face direct standardised interviews. A total of 1,004 effective interviews were carried out, with a maximum margin of error of ±3.1%.

Progressive Bulgaria remains the leader with 33.2%, followed by GERB–UDF with 19.1%. We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (11.2%) and MRF (10.2%) are competing for third place. Vazrazhdane is fifth with 7.1%. Three formations are on the threshold of parliamentary representation: the BSP, Siyanie and MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour), with 4%, 3.9% and 3.7% respectively. They are followed by There Is Such a People with just over 2%, Velichie with close to 2%, Alliance for Rights and Freedoms – ARF with 1.6%, and Blue Bulgaria with 1%, according to Trend’s data based on a survey of 1,004 adult Bulgarian citizens commissioned by 24 Chasa daily.