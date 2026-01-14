TISP Leader: 'I can't understand why 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria’ constantly want to protest"

“I cannot understand why ‘We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria’ (WCC-DB) constantly want to protest,” wrote Slavi Trifonov, leader of “There Is Such a People,” in a post on Facebook on January 14.

In principle, it is good for people to protest, as it demonstrates freedom, but there should be a purpose—in this case, a legitimate reason, Trifonov noted.

“From WCC-DB’s perspective, there is no government—the government has fallen, and elections will be held in two months. WCC-DB claim they will have 121 MPs in the next parliament—so everything is fine for them,” said Trifonov, adding that with such a majority, they would be able to do whatever they want and pass any laws they choose in the next parliament.