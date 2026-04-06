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Trade Union to Submit Measures Addressing Rising Prices to Caretaker Prime Minister

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Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
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The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria on April 6 will send its package of measures addressing rising prices to caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, the Speaker of the National Assembly and parliamentary parties.

The union has already outlined an emergency set of proposals to support households and businesses amid economic uncertainty. Key measures include free public transport for vulnerable groups, fuel compensation for citizens and businesses, and caps on mark-ups for fuels and basic food items.

The proposals also include direct financial assistance for low-income households, the rescheduling of electricity and heating bills, and a ban on cutting off services to vulnerable consumers. In the energy sector, the union calls for maintaining current household electricity prices and introducing protections for energy-poor households.

The package also includes compensation for farmers and an increase in food vouchers. The union is urging that the proposals be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.

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