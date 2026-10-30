Traffic Restrictions on Hemus Motorway Due to Repair Works

Traffic on Hemus Motorway will be restricted again this weekend due to repair works in the 'Topli Dol' Tunnel.

The restrictions will be in effect for three days, during three separate time slots. Today, October 30, traffic will be restricted between 15:00 and 21:00 in the direction from Sofia towards Varna. On Sunday, restrictions will apply in the opposite direction, from Sofia towards Varna, between 14:00 and 21:00, for heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes.

On Monday, 2 and 9 November, between 07:00 and 09:00, traffic will be restricted in both directions.

The changes to the traffic arrangements will apply from Hemus Motorway exit from Sofia to kilometre 47, or the Botevgrad road junction.

The alternative route, particularly for lorries travelling to northern part of Bulgaria, is the Petrohan Pass.

Drivers are advised not to use the route through the Iskar Gorge, as rock scaling and reinforcement works are under way there, and traffic is moving in only one direction.