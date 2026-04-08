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Traffic to Resume on Danube Bridge near Ruse, Repairs Continue after Easter

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Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
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Traffic will be restored in both lanes of the Danube Bridge between Bulgaria and Romania near the city of Ruse on Thursday, 9 April, at around 6 p.m., authorities have said.

The main renovation works on the closed 320-metre section of the carriageway in the direction of Bulgaria are due to be completed on schedule, allowing vehicles to pass without restrictions over the Easter holiday period.

The next phase of the project is set to begin after Easter, with construction works scheduled to restart at 8 a.m. on 14 April on the final 320 metres of the bridge in the direction of Romania. The works are expected to be completed by June 2026, according to the Bulgarian Road Infrastructure Agency.

The major rehabilitation of the Danube Bridge, which began on 10 July 2024, is being carried out in stages without fully stopping traffic. The section of the bridge on Bulgarian territory is 1.057 km long.

Work is carried out daily, depending on weather conditions, with traffic organised so that vehicles can pass in both directions in the lane not currently under construction.


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