Triple Murder in Lyulyakovo: Perpetrator Charged with Premeditated Murder

Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
A 25-year-old killed his mother, sister and aunt and wounded his 7-year-old brother with a shotgun

A shocking triple murder has shaken the district of Burgas on October 21, after a 25-year-old man killed his mother, sister and aunt, and injured his seven-year-old brother in the village of Lyulyakovo.

In addition to gunshot wounds, stab injuries were found on the bodies of the three victims. Both the firearm and the knife used in the attack have not yet been recovered.

The prosecution described the crime as “extremely cold-blooded.” A total of seven shots were fired. The seven-year-old boy, who managed to escape the house, was not shot but was stabbed and struck on the body — believed to be with part of the hunting rifle.

During questioning, the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Fahri, behaved coherently but has so far denied committing the murders. There are no official records indicating that he suffers from mental illness.

The exact circumstances of his arrest remain unclear. Investigators conducted lengthy telephone negotiations, during which the suspect eventually agreed to appear at a location designated by the authorities, where he was detained.

Burgas District Prosecutor Georgi Chinev announced that Fahri has been charged with premeditated murder under aggravated circumstances, including murder of a parent, murder of multiple victims, use of a firearm and methods dangerous to others, committing the act with exceptional cruelty, and committing the act in the context of domestic violence.

He added that the charges would also include illegal possession of a firearm and violation of a court-issued domestic violence protection order. In August, the Aytos Regional Court had issued a restraining order against the perpetrator and his father — both of whom had previously violated such orders.

“The perpetrator has been charged with premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances, which render the act subject to a more severe penalty. The charges pertain to the murder of his mother, the murder of multiple persons, and murder committed intentionally, by means and in a manner dangerous to many, carried out using a firearm. The killing was executed in an especially torturous and cruel way. It occurred in the context of domestic violence, as evidenced by the fact that in August the Aytos District Court issued a restraining order against both the perpetrator and his father, which the perpetrator violated; previously, the father had done the same, for which a separate pre-trial investigation was initiated,” stated Burgas District Prosecutor Georgi Chinev at a briefing.

According to him, the charges will not be limited to premeditated murder; they will also be supplemented with counts of illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful violation of a domestic violence protection order.

“The motive for the crime is yet to be determined, but at this stage of the investigation, which is still in its early phase, it appears to be the perpetrator’s inability to accept being distanced from the home,” added Burgas District Prosecutor Georgi Chinev.

The house where the murder took place in the village of Lyulyakovo remains under police cordon.

The pressing question now is what will become of the surviving seven-year-old child, who has been left almost completely without a family.

