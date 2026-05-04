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“Triumph of Imagination”: over 300 Works by Salvador Dalí on Display in Pernik

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Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
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The exhibition runs until 6 September

Снимка: BTA

“Triumph of Imagination” – more than 300 works by Salvador Dalí are being displayed at the “Lyuben Gaidarov” Gallery in the city of Pernik (Southwestern Bulgaria). It is the first exhibition of such scale dedicated to the renowned artist ever held in Bulgaria.

The collection, assembled over many years, belongs to art historian and publisher Dr Michael Imhof, who has been an admirer of the Spanish Surrealist since the age of 14. He first brought together Salvador Dalí’s works in a book, and also played a role in creating a figure of the famous artist inspired by his legacy. The exhibition in Bulgaria marks the first presentation of the collection in Eastern Europe, made possible through the efforts of Galina Dekova, director of the gallery.

Galina Dekova, Director of the “Lyuben Gaidarov” Gallery: “I think he is surprised by how many young people are visiting. His observations from Germany are that the audience there is rather older, whereas here there are many young people and children, and this is a very pleasant surprise for him.”

More than 300 works present Dalí as an artist, designer, thinker and experimenter. The collection includes some of his most famous pieces – “The Cosmic Elephant”, “The Face of War”, “The Persistence of Memory”, as well as illustrations for “The Divine Comedy”.

Galina Dekova, Director of the “Lyuben Gaidarov” Gallery, said: “The originals are approximately 150, while copies and reproductions have been included solely to complement the narrative – this was also the publisher’s intention. The aim is to provide a complete narrative so that visitors to the exhibition can gain an understanding of Salvador Dalí’s entire artistic journey.”

Sculpture, graphic art, fashion, advertising, illustration and cinema – the provocations are everywhere. In response to criticism, Dalí himself said: “The only difference between me and a madman is that I am not mad.”

Dalí’s dreams come together in “Triumph of Imagination”. The exhibition can be visited until 6 September.

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