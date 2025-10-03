БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Tsarevo Municipality Launches Donation Campaign to Support the Flood Victims

In the early hours of 3 October, massive amounts of rain fell within a very short period. Readings from monitoring stations recorded 271 mm of rainfall in Tsarevo and 450 mm in the village of Izgrev between midnight and the present moment, with the vast majority falling in just three to four hours.

Border Policeman Is the Third Victim of the Floods in Elenite Seaside Resort

"In addition to the damaged infrastructure, many households and businesses have suffered serious losses. In this difficult time, we must stand united and extend a helping hand to those whose homes and property have been damaged. We appeal to citizens, businesses, and friends of our municipality to contribute according to their means," Tsarevo Municipality announced.

Donations are being collected via a specially designated bank account:

IBAN: BG63IORT80483396477801
Bank: Investbank AD
Account Holder: Tsarevo Municipality

Funds will be redirected to affected households and businesses with verified damage.

