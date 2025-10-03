Two More F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jets that Bulgaria is Aquiring Arrived at Graf Ignatievo Air Base

Two additional F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, produced for the Bulgarian Air Force, arrived at Graf Ignatievo Air Base on October 3. The aircraft flew in from Portugal, where they had made a scheduled stop following a transatlantic flight.

Despite cloudy and rainy conditions, the two fighter jets landed safely this evening after completing several flyovers of the base. They touched down on the runway, which was refurbished and extended last year. The American manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, has committed to delivering the remaining four aircraft under the first contract from 2019 by the end of this year.

According to the initial plan, the Bulgarian Air Force will operate a full squadron of the most modern F-16 Viper variant by the end of 2027. By then, the remaining eight aircraft under the second bilateral agreement between Bulgaria and the USA are expected to arrive from the Greenville factory.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said that combat patrols with the F-16s over Bulgarian airspace are scheduled to begin in mid-2026.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister: "By the end of the year, Lockheed Martin is committed to delivering the remaining four aircraft to Bulgaria. Combat patrols are scheduled to begin in mid-2026 and are not dependent on the technology transfer process. Pilot training is currently underway – we have six trained pilots, and 15 more are in the course of preparation."

