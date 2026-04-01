Two People in Life-Threatening Condition after Car and Lorry Crash on Ruse - Varna Road

A father and daughter are in a life-threatening condition following a collision between a car and a heavy goods vehicle, the Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry in Razgrad said on April 1.

The accident occurred at around 12:00 between the villages of Ushintsi and Kamenar. According to initial information, the car was travelling towards Varna when it entered the oncoming lane and collided with a lorry heading towards Ruse.

A 62-year-old man and his 22-year-old daughter from Razgrad, who were in the car, were injured. Both are in a critical condition due to multiple injuries, police said.

Tests on the 57-year-old lorry driver from Sofia for alcohol and drugs were negative.

The road between Ruse and Varna remains open. A traffic police team is regulating traffic, with vehicles moving in one lane.