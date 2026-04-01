БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Two Remanded in Custody after Man Brutally Assaulted and Set on Fire in Ahtopol

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
Запази
линейка закъсня часа тригодишно дете задух висока температура получи спешна помощ

A 57-year-old man was brutally beaten and set on fire in the coastal town of Ahtopol.

Two men have been arrested over the attack. They have been remanded in custody after the District Court in Tsarevo upheld a request by the prosecution.

According to the charges brought against them, the two acted together as co-perpetrators and inflicted a medium bodily injury on the victim. Prosecutors say the crime was committed on 27 March 2026 in Ahtopol, in a manner particularly painful for the victim, with exceptional brutality and driven by hooligan motives.

The investigation has established that the victim is a man of low social status, and the violence was carried out at the place where he was living.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Йордан Лечков, Стилиян Петров и Малена Замфирова в "Арена спорт"
1
Йордан Лечков, Стилиян Петров и Малена Замфирова в "Арена...
Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
2
Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
Спасиха изчезналия в Иран пилот на САЩ - Иран отхвърли 48-часовия ултиматум на Тръмп за отваряне на Ормузкия проток
3
Спасиха изчезналия в Иран пилот на САЩ - Иран отхвърли 48-часовия...
Опасност от екологична катастрофа: От района на Долни Богров искат съдействие от институциите
4
Опасност от екологична катастрофа: От района на Долни Богров искат...
Автобус с пътници в Пловдив се запали в движение, няма пострадали пътници
5
Автобус с пътници в Пловдив се запали в движение, няма пострадали...
"Отворете протока или ще ви се стовари ад на главите": Тръмп заплаши с мащабни удари срещу Иран във вторник
6
"Отворете протока или ще ви се стовари ад на главите":...

Най-четени

Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1 април
1
Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1...
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
2
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода – случаят поставя под съмнение контрола на институциите
3
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода...
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
4
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
5
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
Любослав Пенев: Чувствам се добре, помощта за лечението ми идва от България
6
Любослав Пенев: Чувствам се добре, помощта за лечението ми идва от...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria Celebrates Palm Sunday
Bulgaria Celebrates Palm Sunday
The Highest Ferris Wheel in Bulgaria Opens in Sofia’s Knyazheska Garden The Highest Ferris Wheel in Bulgaria Opens in Sofia’s Knyazheska Garden
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Man Dies after Being Struck by Lorry on Maritsa Motorway Man Dies after Being Struck by Lorry on Maritsa Motorway
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Significant Warming and Sunny Weather Expected in the New Week Significant Warming and Sunny Weather Expected in the New Week
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Voting Machines’ Software for the Early Parliamentray elections is Ready Voting Machines’ Software for the Early Parliamentray elections is Ready
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
"Gallup" Polls: Five Parties Certain to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament "Gallup" Polls: Five Parties Certain to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.

Водещи новини

Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Започва Страстната седмица – вижте какви богослужения ще се извършат Започва Страстната седмица – вижте какви богослужения ще се извършат
Чете се за: 10:25 мин.
У нас
Великден с по-скъпо агнешко месо и яйца – производители предупреждават за натиск върху цените Великден с по-скъпо агнешко месо и яйца – производители предупреждават за натиск върху цените
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
У нас
Войната в Близкия изток: Поредният ултиматум на Тръмп към Иран Войната в Близкия изток: Поредният ултиматум на Тръмп към Иран
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
По света
Мерки срещу поскъпването на живота – КНСБ ги изпраща на...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
"Артемис II" в Лунната орбита: Мисията ще се отдалечи на...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
По света
Подготовката за вота: ЦИК назначава секционните избирателни комисии...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Политика
След слънчевото и топло време – ново застудяване в средата на...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ