Two Remanded in Custody after Man Brutally Assaulted and Set on Fire in Ahtopol

A 57-year-old man was brutally beaten and set on fire in the coastal town of Ahtopol.

Two men have been arrested over the attack. They have been remanded in custody after the District Court in Tsarevo upheld a request by the prosecution.

According to the charges brought against them, the two acted together as co-perpetrators and inflicted a medium bodily injury on the victim. Prosecutors say the crime was committed on 27 March 2026 in Ahtopol, in a manner particularly painful for the victim, with exceptional brutality and driven by hooligan motives.

The investigation has established that the victim is a man of low social status, and the violence was carried out at the place where he was living.