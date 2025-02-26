Two Women Detained at Protest Against the Adoption of the Euro

A new protest organised by "Vazrazhdane" party in support of keeping the Bulgarian lev and against the introduction of the euro was held on February 26. The protesters blocked Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard in the centre of Sofia. Increased police presence was observed around the Parliament.

Two women were detained at the protest for refusing to comply with police orders and were taken to the 1st Police Station.

"The protest activities should continue, as this is about the independence of Bulgaria, not only in financial terms but in every other aspect. This is especially relevant after the Bulgarian government made a decision yesterday regarding the extraordinary convergence report. It is clear to all of us that Bulgaria does not meet the criteria that have been set," commented Raya Ivanova.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

"The worst and most negative aspect of the euro is that no one is asking us. The many distractions around the topic are unnecessary; the focus should be on holding a referendum," added Dimitar Karapetkov.

"There is nothing more to comment on, ask the people. I need to meet with my friends and supporters so we can fight for Bulgaria," said Angel Slavchev, a Member of Parliament from "Vazrazhdane."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News