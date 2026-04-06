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UAE Ruling Family Member Detained in Bulgaria

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Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
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A member of the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates has been detained in Bulgaria, according to information released on Monday, April 6.

According to BNT's sources, the individual is a grandson of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Emir of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s founding leader until his death in 2004.

The high-ranking sheikh was detained in early April on the basis of a national arrest warrant issued by the Dubai public prosecutor. The warrant relates to the enforcement of a sentence handed down on 26 July 2017 by a court in Dubai for an offence described as breach of trust. The sentence includes six months’ imprisonment and a fine of 20,737,263.37 UAE dirhams (approximately €4.89m).

The detainee was circulated as internationally wanted for extradition and arrest following a request by Interpol UAE in Abu Dhabi, based on a Red Notice issued on 1 December 2025.

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that, alongside the valid arrest warrant, judicial authorities in the UAE have declared their intention to seek the individual’s extradition.

According to operational information from the Ministry of Interior’s International Operational Cooperation Directorate in Sofia, the individual—convicted of an economic offence—has the financial means to evade justice, having resided in several countries across different continents.

Sources say the senior member of the UAE ruling family has spent recent years in various European countries. He was detained in Bulgaria following the issuance of the Interpol Red Notice.

The Sofia City Court has ordered his detention for up to 40 days. The decision can be appealed before the appellate court.

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