БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Unexpected Visitor: Bear Cub Settles Near Krichim

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
EN
Запази

Tracks of the wild animal were found metres from strawberry plantations

неочакван гост мече засели кричим

Residents of the town of Krichim have captured footage of a small bear cub climbing a tree near strawberry plantations and orchards. The curious incident dates back to the autumn but has only now come to light, after fresh signs of the wild animal were discovered close to the settlement. Locals believe the cub may have found suitable conditions to spend the winter in the area, and warn that if it fully adapts, it could become a problem for farmers and livestock breeders.

Traces of a bear’s presence were spotted just 20 metres from the strawberry fields near Krichim.

Georgi Kotlarov, a farmer, said: “This is the first time I’ve seen a bear here in the fields. In fact, we are only 500 to 600 metres from the town.”

Livestock on Mr Kotlarov’s farm also showed signs of distress. The cows began breaking through enclosures and electric fencing. A few days later, neighbouring farmers captured the first images of a bear in the crown of a large tree.

Mr Kotlarov said: “The bear was here in these bushes. A young man came to check why the dogs were barking and started looking into the shrubs, into the brambles… and then the bear came out. The dogs plucked up the courage to chase it, and the bear climbed up the tree.”

According to biodiversity experts, the cub was born in January last year and has been left without its mother. Its survival through the winter is seen as a positive sign, but specialists say efforts should be made to encourage it to return to the forests of the Rhodope Mountains on its own.

Alexander Dutsov, a biodiversity expert at WWF Bulgaria, said: “It should not become accustomed to being close to people. It should not be given food, because it will start to associate humans with a food source, and later, as it grows, it may enter the settlement itself and cause problems.”

The presence of the cub is also causing concern among agricultural producers.

Mr Kotlarov said: “People who have seen the bear here – and they are not just one or two – do not want to talk about it because their workers are afraid. The harvesting season is just beginning, strawberries are about to be picked, and many workers come from other places. If they hear there is a bear in the area, they won’t come to pick the strawberries.”

Experts offer a range of advice on what to do when encountering a bear, but emphasise one key point.

Chief Assistant Professor Vladimir Todorov of the Institute of Biodiversity and Ecosystem Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences said: “Whatever I tell you, when you see a bear, everything you’ve read, heard or watched is forgotten. The most important thing is not to run.”

There are no precise statistics on the number of brown bears in Bulgaria. Official data from the Executive Environment Agency for 2023 estimates between 320 and 330 bears, while annual counts by forestry and hunting authorities suggest the number exceeds 1,200.

Dr Todorov said: “The Environment Agency’s figure is roughly four times lower than the forestry assessments. The truth is probably somewhere in between.”

The general view among both experts and nature enthusiasts is that bears are not usually dangerous.

Dr Todorov added: “In general, our bears are not aggressive and do not seek confrontation with humans – they usually run away.”

Mr Kotlarov said: “At least in my lifetime, I have never known a case of a bear attacking a person.”

In Krichim – known as the town of strawberries – residents now joke that they have acquired a new local species: a “large Krichim squirrel”.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
1
Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
Член на управляващата фамилия в Обединените арабски емирства е задържан у нас
2
Член на управляващата фамилия в Обединените арабски емирства е...
Над 3500 отменени резервации в Банско за Великден заради войната в Близкия изток
3
Над 3500 отменени резервации в Банско за Великден заради войната в...
След слънчевото и топло време – ново застудяване в средата на седмицата
4
След слънчевото и топло време – ново застудяване в средата на...
Войната в Близкия изток: Поредният ултиматум на Тръмп към Иран
5
Войната в Близкия изток: Поредният ултиматум на Тръмп към Иран
Прокурор Емилия Русинова: Единствената цел е публичното ми дискредитиране
6
Прокурор Емилия Русинова: Единствената цел е публичното ми...

Най-четени

Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1 април
1
Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1...
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
2
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
3
Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода – случаят поставя под съмнение контрола на институциите
4
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода...
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
5
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
6
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро

More from: Bulgaria

Sofia District Prosecutor's Office Urges Urgent Update to Drug Laws Amid Rise in Synthetic Substances
Sofia District Prosecutor's Office Urges Urgent Update to Drug Laws Amid Rise in Synthetic Substances
Bulgaria Calls for Restoration of Free Passage Through Strait of Hormuz in Talks with Iranian Ambassador Bulgaria Calls for Restoration of Free Passage Through Strait of Hormuz in Talks with Iranian Ambassador
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Exclusive: Italy Investigates Five Bulgarians over Hazardous Waste Import Scheme Exclusive: Italy Investigates Five Bulgarians over Hazardous Waste Import Scheme
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Silistra–Dobrich Road Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Silistra–Dobrich Road
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
26-Year-Old US National Wanted for Arson of an Ammunition Depot in the Czech Republic Was Detained in Bulgaria 26-Year-Old US National Wanted for Arson of an Ammunition Depot in the Czech Republic Was Detained in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Varna to Install First 40 Underground Waste Containers Varna to Install First 40 Underground Waste Containers
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Ексклузивно: Италия разследва петима българи, участвали в схема за внос на опасни отпадъци у нас
Ексклузивно: Италия разследва петима българи, участвали в схема за...
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
По света
"Артемис II" - нова ера в Космоса: "Орион" се отдалечи на над 406 608 км от Земята "Артемис II" - нова ера в Космоса: "Орион" се отдалечи на над 406 608 км от Земята
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Любопитно
Намерено е приемно семейство за децата от Ямбол Намерено е приемно семейство за децата от Ямбол
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Мъж нападна с брадва своя съседка Мъж нападна с брадва своя съседка
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Операция почти като на кино: Как САЩ спасиха своя пилот от Иран?
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
По света
България призова да бъде възстановено свободното корабоплаване през...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
По света
Спомен за големия Михаил Белчев
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Отчитат спад на продажбите на имоти в големите градове през първото...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Икономика
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ