БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бившият френски президент Никола Саркози беше осъден на 5...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Пенсионерите ще могат да вземат пенсията си от всяка...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
ЕК откри две нови наказателни процедури срещу България
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Президентът Радев: Да изградим стена срещу покварата във...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Признаха Саркози за виновен в престъпен заговор с Кадафи
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
"Тренд": При избори днес - ГЕРБ начело,...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Unusual Beachgoers in Varna: A Family of Wild Boars Takes a Dip in the Sea (VIDEO)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази

The four-legged family took advantage of one of the last days for nice weather for going to the beach

Субтитрите са автоматично генерирани и може да съдържат неточности.
Scroll left Scroll right

Beachgoers in the district of Asparuhovo in the coastal city of Varna were surprised by some unusual visitors this morning, September 25. A family of wild boars appeared on the beach at around 8:30 a.m., just as the shoreline was becoming lively with anglers and early risers.

Galin Danev, who was out for his morning run on the beach first spotted two of the animals very close to him, followed shortly afterwards by the rest of the family.

The boars showed no aggression and seemed unbothered by the people around them.

The four-legged family took advantage of one of the last nice days for beaching. They wandered through the nearby grassy areas and along the sand before calmly entering the sea to bathe and cool off.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Лудогорец стартира основната фаза на Лига Европа с успех над Малмьо
1
Лудогорец стартира основната фаза на Лига Европа с успех над Малмьо
Заради опасни пукнатини: Евакуират жителите от цял блок в столичния квартал „Хаджи Димитър“
2
Заради опасни пукнатини: Евакуират жителите от цял блок в столичния...
3-годишно дете избяга от детска градина в София
3
3-годишно дете избяга от детска градина в София
Без телефони в клас: Какъв ще е редът в училищата след промените в закона?
4
Без телефони в клас: Какъв ще е редът в училищата след промените в...
Дронове над Дания: Затворено е летище в Олборг
5
Дронове над Дания: Затворено е летище в Олборг
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото на "Обнови Европа" до Брюксел
6
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото...

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
3
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
4
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
5
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
6
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна

More from: Bulgaria

EC Opens Two New Infringement Procedures against Bulgaria
EC Opens Two New Infringement Procedures against Bulgaria
Bear Spotted in the Vicinity of the Town of Levski Bear Spotted in the Vicinity of the Town of Levski
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
President Radev: It Is Important to Build a Wall Against Corruption in Power, Which 'MRF - New Beginning' Leader Peevski Is a Symbol of President Radev: It Is Important to Build a Wall Against Corruption in Power, Which 'MRF - New Beginning' Leader Peevski Is a Symbol of
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
14th Edition of “Night of Literature”: 22 Reading Nests and 22 Books Await Sofia Residents 14th Edition of “Night of Literature”: 22 Reading Nests and 22 Books Await Sofia Residents
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Baby Leopard, Named Victoria, Is the Newest Addition to the Zoo in Varna (see pics) Baby Leopard, Named Victoria, Is the Newest Addition to the Zoo in Varna (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Protest in front of Varna Municipality Over the Detention of Mayor Balgomir Kotsev Protest in front of Varna Municipality Over the Detention of Mayor Balgomir Kotsev
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.

Водещи новини

Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на метростанция "Сердика 2"
Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на метростанция...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
След гонка с мощни коли: Фолкпевецът Емрах Стораро беше привикан в СДВР заради клип (ВИДЕО) След гонка с мощни коли: Фолкпевецът Емрах Стораро беше привикан в СДВР заради клип (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Бившият френски президент Никола Саркози беше осъден на 5 години затвор Бившият френски президент Никола Саркози беше осъден на 5 години затвор
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
По света
ЕК откри две нови наказателни процедури срещу България ЕК откри две нови наказателни процедури срещу България
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
Пенсионерите ще могат да вземат пенсията си от всяка пощенска...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
"Тренд": При избори днес - ГЕРБ начело,...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Президентът Радев: Да изградим стена срещу покварата във властта,...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
И те закриват сезона: Семейство диви прасета отиде на плаж във...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ