Unusual Beachgoers in Varna: A Family of Wild Boars Takes a Dip in the Sea (VIDEO)

Beachgoers in the district of Asparuhovo in the coastal city of Varna were surprised by some unusual visitors this morning, September 25. A family of wild boars appeared on the beach at around 8:30 a.m., just as the shoreline was becoming lively with anglers and early risers.

Galin Danev, who was out for his morning run on the beach first spotted two of the animals very close to him, followed shortly afterwards by the rest of the family.

The boars showed no aggression and seemed unbothered by the people around them.

The four-legged family took advantage of one of the last nice days for beaching. They wandered through the nearby grassy areas and along the sand before calmly entering the sea to bathe and cool off.