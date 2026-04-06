Varna to Install First 40 Underground Waste Containers

Varna Municipality has signed a contract for the delivery and installation of the first 40 underground containers for mixed household waste in the city. They will be gradually placed in various locations, including residential areas, pedestrian zones, streets and other public spaces.

Specific sites will be determined by district administrations, taking into account technical installation requirements, underground infrastructure and the ability to service the containers efficiently.

The underground units have a capacity of up to five cubic metres and are fully mechanical, requiring no electrical or hydraulic systems. They will be installed in specially constructed concrete shafts, with a stable concrete base prepared in advance.

Designed for durability, the containers feature anti-corrosion coating, a waterproof structure and an internal drainage system to prevent rainwater ingress. The emptying mechanism is fully automated, allowing them to be serviced using the city’s existing waste collection vehicles.

According to the municipality, the new containers will significantly improve the urban environment by reducing unpleasant odours, increasing waste capacity and enhancing overall hygiene.





