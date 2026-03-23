Veterinary Authorities Take Measures to Prevent Spread of Sheep, Goat Pox and Foot-and-Mouth Disease

A meeting of the Regional Epizootic Commission was scheduled in Haskovo (Southern Bulgaria) in response to a deteriorating situation with contagious diseases affecting sheep and goats in neighbouring Greece and in Cyprus.

Greece is currently experiencing outbreaks of sheep and goat pox, while Cyprus has reported cases of foot-and-mouth disease. The purpose of the meeting is to define preventive measures against these dangerous animal diseases.

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has already begun inspections along the southern border due to the outbreaks. A National Operational Crisis Headquarters has been established, and strict controls are in place on animals and shipments crossing the border.