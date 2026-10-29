БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Зимата напомня за себе си още в началото на ноември
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Кристин Лагард ще напусне поста си предсрочно през февруари
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Появи се видео от атаката на морски дрон срещу...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
БНТ организира единствения дебат между Илияна Йотова и...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Потънал е контейнеровозът, атакуван от дронове край Калиакра
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Video Emerges of Maritime Drone Attack on Container Ship off Shabla

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Запази
появи видео атаката морски дрон контейнеровоза шабла

A video has emerged showing a maritime drone attacking the container ship off Shabla. It was published by the specialist website maritime.bg, which received it from a source who wished to remain anonymous.

The website said it had verified the video through three independent sources.

The container ship Contship Jet, which was hit in a coordinated military strike involving three maritime drones, sank earlier today, October 29.

Container Ship Hit by Three Drones in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the Black Sea; Crew Rescued

The container ship was struck by the drones yesterday at midday, 16 nautical miles from Cape Kaliakra, resulting in three breaches in the vessel’s starboard side.

Today, seawater samples are due to be collected at five points along the coast: Durankulak, Shabla, Cape Kaliakra, Byala and Sozopol. The crew consists of 14 Filipinos and four Ukrainians, none of whom was injured in the attack involving three drones. The sailors arrived in Varna late last night.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО: Финалите на световното първенство по борба - на ход е Биляна Дудова
1
НА ЖИВО: Финалите на световното първенство по борба - на ход е...
БНТ организира единствения дебат между Илияна Йотова и Андрей Гюров - гледайте днес от 21.00 ч.
2
БНТ организира единствения дебат между Илияна Йотова и Андрей Гюров...
В четвъртък дъждът ще спира, но ще се върне през почивните дни
3
В четвъртък дъждът ще спира, но ще се върне през почивните дни
ЦИК не установи нарушение от Радев, решението раздели комисията с 8 на 7 гласа
4
ЦИК не установи нарушение от Радев, решението раздели комисията с 8...
Разкриха високотехнологична нелегална фабрика за цигари край Карнобат
5
Разкриха високотехнологична нелегална фабрика за цигари край Карнобат
Появи се видео от атаката на морски дрон срещу контейнеровоза край Шабла
6
Появи се видео от атаката на морски дрон срещу контейнеровоза край...

Най-четени

Трима са задържани за убийството на Слави Бинев, съобщи главният секретар на МВР
1
Трима са задържани за убийството на Слави Бинев, съобщи главният...
ЦИК при обработени 100% протоколи от СИК: Йотова и Гюров отиват на балотаж на 1 ноември
2
ЦИК при обработени 100% протоколи от СИК: Йотова и Гюров отиват на...
Бизнесменът Слави Бинев е убит в столичния квартал „Павлово“
3
Бизнесменът Слави Бинев е убит в столичния квартал...
Къде са задържани заподозрените за убийството на Слави Бинев (СНИМКИ)?
4
Къде са задържани заподозрените за убийството на Слави Бинев (СНИМКИ)?
Софийският военен съд освободи Мартин Варадинов от ареста
5
Софийският военен съд освободи Мартин Варадинов от ареста
Бившият началник на НСО: Поведението на Колтуклиева не е журналистика
6
Бившият началник на НСО: Поведението на Колтуклиева не е журналистика

More from: Bulgaria

ISUL Hospital Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Europe’s Largest Paediatric Oncology Centre
ISUL Hospital Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Europe’s Largest Paediatric Oncology Centre
District Heating in Sofia Will Be Turned on in Stages from October 29 District Heating in Sofia Will Be Turned on in Stages from October 29
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Orchards Full of Unpicked Fruit: Growers in North-Western Bulgaria Complain of Low Purchase Prices and Lack of Reliable Market Orchards Full of Unpicked Fruit: Growers in North-Western Bulgaria Complain of Low Purchase Prices and Lack of Reliable Market
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
Sheep and Goat Pox Outbreak Confirmed by the Food Safety Agency at a Farm near Shabla Sheep and Goat Pox Outbreak Confirmed by the Food Safety Agency at a Farm near Shabla
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Container Ship Hit by Three Drones in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the Black Sea; Crew Rescued Container Ship Hit by Three Drones in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the Black Sea; Crew Rescued
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
36 Broadcasters to Compete at 71st Eurovision Song Contest in Burgas 36 Broadcasters to Compete at 71st Eurovision Song Contest in Burgas
Чете се за: 12:05 мин.

Водещи новини

„Действайте, ще ви бъде платено“: Нови свидетелски показания по случая със Соня Колтуклиева
„Действайте, ще ви бъде платено“: Нови свидетелски...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Появи се видео от атаката на морски дрон срещу контейнеровоза край Шабла Появи се видео от атаката на морски дрон срещу контейнеровоза край Шабла
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Зимата напомня за себе си още в началото на ноември Зимата напомня за себе си още в началото на ноември
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
БНТ организира единствения дебат между Илияна Йотова и Андрей Гюров - гледайте днес от 21.00 ч. БНТ организира единствения дебат между Илияна Йотова и Андрей Гюров - гледайте днес от 21.00 ч.
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Взеха проби от морската вода след инцидента с контейнеровоза край...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Демерджиев: Полицията се бори на мускули с пътния травматизъм
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
У нас
Гняв, сълзотворен газ и сблъсъци с полицията след тежката влакова...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
По света
Кристин Лагард ще напусне поста си предсрочно през февруари
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ