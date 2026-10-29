Video Emerges of Maritime Drone Attack on Container Ship off Shabla

A video has emerged showing a maritime drone attacking the container ship off Shabla. It was published by the specialist website maritime.bg, which received it from a source who wished to remain anonymous.

The website said it had verified the video through three independent sources.

The container ship Contship Jet, which was hit in a coordinated military strike involving three maritime drones, sank earlier today, October 29.

Container Ship Hit by Three Drones in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the Black Sea; Crew Rescued

The container ship was struck by the drones yesterday at midday, 16 nautical miles from Cape Kaliakra, resulting in three breaches in the vessel’s starboard side.

Today, seawater samples are due to be collected at five points along the coast: Durankulak, Shabla, Cape Kaliakra, Byala and Sozopol. The crew consists of 14 Filipinos and four Ukrainians, none of whom was injured in the attack involving three drones. The sailors arrived in Varna late last night.