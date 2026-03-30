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Volunteers Collected around 300 Sacks of Household Waste from the Banks of the Kakach River in Sofia

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Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
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100 доброволци събраха около 300 чувала битови отпадъци почистване бреговете река какач софия
Снимка: БТА

More than 100 volunteers, including representatives of the Iskar–Sofia Fishing Association and various companies, took part in an initiative to clean the banks of the Kakach River in Sofia. This was announced on March 30 by WWF, the organisers of the campaign in partnership with Sofia Municipality as part of the “Earth Hour” initiative.

Volunteers managed to collect around 300 sacks of household waste, joining the efforts of more than 600 people participating in the municipality’s traditional spring clean-up.

“Earth Hour” began in 2007 as a symbolic gesture—switching off lights to draw attention to climate change—but its true strength lies in the tangible actions for nature that the movement inspires people to take, such as today’s clean-up of the Kakach River. The dozens of volunteers who took part despite the rain show that caring for nature is not an abstract concept or a one-off act, but a responsibility we carry within us, said Vladimir Ivanov of WWF Bulgaria.

Around 50 tonnes of waste were collected in the Lyulin district on the first day of Sofia’s spring cleaning campaign, Mayor Vasil Terziev announced. A total of 1,500 volunteers have registered to take part in the campaign, which continues tomorrow, collecting rubbish across 60 locations in the city, the mayor added.

Source: BTA

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