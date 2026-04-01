Warmer and Sunnier Weather Expected at the Start of the New Week

It will be significantly warmer and sunnier at the beginning of the new week. Before that, however, conditions will remain colder than usual for early April, with rainfall, in many places intense and substantial.

Yellow and orange weather warnings will be in force across most of the country over the next 24 hours. In areas under an orange alert, rainfall totals of around 60 litres per square metre are possible.

In addition to the rain, it will also be very windy, with temporarily strong north-easterly winds. In the afternoon, in southern parts of the country, the wind will shift from the south and temperatures there will reach around 15°C. In the rest of the country, maximum temperatures will be between 7°C and 12°C, around 7°C in Sofia.

Significant rainfall and snowfall are also expected tomorrow in the mountains, where strong southerly winds will blow.

Showers are expected tomorrow across many parts of Europe. Intense and substantial rainfall is forecast over the Apennines and the Balkans, while thunderstorms are also expected in the southern parts of both peninsulas. The cause is a Mediterranean cyclone, which will continue to influence the weather in Bulgaria.

On Friday and Saturday, conditions will remain mostly cloudy, with rain in many areas, more frequent in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will rise to between 11°C and 16°C.

On Sunday, the likelihood of rain will decrease, cloud cover will quickly clear, and the warming trend will continue.

On Monday, it will be sunny and even warmer, with maximum temperatures close to the seasonal average.