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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Water Reservoirs in Veliko Tarnovo District under Round-the-Clock Monitoring, No Risk of Fflooding

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Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
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водоемите област велико търново денонощно наблюдение опасност наводнения
Снимка: BTA

Water reservoirs in the district of Veliko Tarnovo (Northern Bulgaria) are under 24-hour monitoring due to heavy rainfall in recent days, with no immediate risk of flooding, District Governor Valentin Mihaylov said on March 30.

Currently, the Yantra River, Belitsa River, Dzhulyunska River, and Golyama River remain below critical levels. Data indicate a slight rise in the Yantra level in the Cholakovtsi neighbourhood, currently at 2.53 m against a critical level of 5–5.50 m, while in the village of Karantsi it is 2.30 m against a critical 5 m.

The Belitsa River in Kilifarevo stands at 1 m (critical 2.50 m), the Dzhulyunska River at 2.50 m (critical 5 m), and the Golyama River in Strazhitsa at 1.30 m (critical 3 m).

The water level in Yovkovtsi Reservoir is rising, currently holding 60.755 million cubic metres, or 73.04 per cent capacity. The average daily inflow is 1.735 m³/s, while the average daily outflow is 0.646 m³/s.

The press centre of Veliko Tarnovo municipality reported that, since Sunday evening and by order of Mayor Daniel Panov, the Yantra River has been monitored both through municipal sensors, which transmit data every 15 minutes, and through on-site inspections at the lowest points—Kraybrezhna Street, Grigoriy Tsamblak Street, and Tsar Ivan Asen II Street.

Mayor Panov has instructed the mayors and local representatives of all settlements along the tributaries of the Yantra River and Belitsa River to report the situation on an hourly basis. The municipality of Veliko Tarnovo is in constant coordination with the local fire fighting service, and emergency scenarios have already been rehearsed in advance, a month ago during heavy snowmelt, with the necessary measures prepared for critically high water levels, including supplies such as sandbags and sand.

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