Weather Forecast: Snow in the South, Rain and Ice Risks in the East, Rising Temperatures Later

In the afternoon on January 21, maximum temperatures will range between 0 °C and 5 °C, in Sofia around 1 °C, and on the Black Sea coast 5–7 °C. It will be cloudy, with snow beginning from the southwest, spreading by evening over much of Southern Bulgaria and the Central Stara Planina. Heavier snowfall is expected in the Rila–Rhodope region, while warming temperatures will turn snow into rain in the eastern parts of the Upper Thracian Plain and the Eastern Rhodopes, creating icy conditions.

Overnight, snowfall will continue in many areas of Central Bulgaria, particularly heavy in the far southern regions. After midnight, precipitation in the eastern half of the country will be mainly rain, with icy patches possible in Ludogorie and the Eastern Rhodopes. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-southeast. Minimum temperatures will range between –4 °C and 1 °C, around –2 °C in Sofia, and 6 °C along the Black Sea. Maximum temperatures will mostly reach 1–6 °C, slightly higher in southwestern areas, about 6 °C in Sofia, and 7–9 °C on the coast.

Tomorrow, Southern and Eastern Bulgaria will still see rain showers, gradually weakening and stopping by evening. Western Bulgaria will remain dry, with light to moderate southeast winds.

On Friday and Saturday, winds will be light, with fog or low cloud in the plains and valleys. Isolated light precipitation is possible. On Sunday and Monday, winds will be moderate, temporarily strong in Eastern Bulgaria, where temperatures will rise significantly, with daytime highs on Monday exceeding 15 °C. Cloud cover will remain considerable, with rain showers, particularly in Southern Bulgaria and western areas.