Weather: Mix of Rain and, in Some Areas, Snow, Expected Over Easter Holidays Period in Bulgaria

During the night, rain is expected in isolated areas, mainly across eastern parts of Bulgaria, while cloud cover will decrease over the rest of the country. Winds from the west-northwest will ease slightly, becoming light to moderate. Minimum temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C, around 7°C in Sofia.

Atmospheric pressure will rise slightly and remain a little above the monthly average.

On Wednesday, moderate to strong northwesterly winds will bring in colder air. Conditions will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloud cover, mainly over eastern regions, where scattered showers are expected. Maximum temperatures will range between 10°C and 15°C, slightly higher in the far southwestern areas, and around 12°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will often be significant, with scattered rainfall in places. Winds will be moderate to strong from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures will range between 11°C and 14°C. Sea water temperatures are between 8°C and 11°C, with sea conditions at 2–3 on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, conditions will be mostly sunny, although more significant cloud development is expected over eastern massifs, where snowfall is possible in places. Strong to gale-force northwesterly winds will bring colder air, leading to a drop in daytime temperatures. Maximum temperatures will be around 6°C at 1,200 metres and around -2°C at 2,000 metres.

In the coming days, the weather will remain unsettled, with conditions for precipitation and continued cooling. Rainfall will become more widespread on Thursday, and into Thursday night and early Friday, as temperatures fall, rain may turn to snow in parts of northern Bulgaria and higher plains. Minimum temperatures will be close to 0°C, while maximum temperatures will drop further on Friday, mostly ranging between 7°C and 12°C. Winds from the northwest will weaken on Thursday, before temporarily shifting to a northeasterly direction in eastern regions on Friday.





