Woman Killed after Being Run Over by Truck in Sofia

A woman died after being hit by a truck this morning, April 9, in Sofia.

The fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Strosmayer Street and Skopje Street. According to the truck driver, the woman crossed in front of the vehicle and entered its blind spot, where she was not visible.

The woman died at the scene. The signal for the accident was received shortly before 8:00 a.m. Emergency medical teams arrived and confirmed her death.

The area has been cordoned off by police. Investigators are conducting an inspection, taking measurements, and interviewing witnesses.