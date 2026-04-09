Woman Killed after Being Run Over by Truck in Sofia

A woman died after being hit by a truck this morning, April 9, in Sofia.
The fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Strosmayer Street and Skopje Street. According to the truck driver, the woman crossed in front of the vehicle and entered its blind spot, where she was not visible.
The woman died at the scene. The signal for the accident was received shortly before 8:00 a.m. Emergency medical teams arrived and confirmed her death.
The area has been cordoned off by police. Investigators are conducting an inspection, taking measurements, and interviewing witnesses.
“I had stopped at a red light, the light turned green, and as I started moving I heard something under the truck. I looked in the right mirror to see if I had hit another car, quickly got out, and then I saw the woman… I didn’t see her, she must have been in the blind spot,” the driver said.